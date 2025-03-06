Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 149.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $128,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,431,000 after acquiring an additional 655,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,479 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,772,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $64,958,509.98. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,439,783 shares of company stock valued at $107,497,043. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR stock opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a PE ratio of 474.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

