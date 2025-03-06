Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Trading Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 492,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,238,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Powerfleet Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powerfleet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,143,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Articles

