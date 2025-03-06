PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

