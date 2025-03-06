Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.0 million-$352.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.3 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.320-0.340 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Get Samsara alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Samsara Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of IOT stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.86. 5,604,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -89.05 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34.

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $729,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,571,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,630,526. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,049,687.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,505,753.86. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,244,520 shares of company stock worth $58,644,560 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Samsara stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 308,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Samsara at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.