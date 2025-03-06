San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Down 8% – What’s Next?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) traded down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 161,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 253,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

