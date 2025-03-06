Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Declines By 12.7%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,100 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 297,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,068. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 129.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 283.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 32,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

See Also

