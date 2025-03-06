Short Interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Declines By 13.0%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 12,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

HMY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,912,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,312,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 171,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,676,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 1,162,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 982,740 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $20,229,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,599,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 171,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

