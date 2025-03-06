Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Drops By 14.5%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
LBGUF remained flat at $44.21 during trading on Thursday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85.
