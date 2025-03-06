Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Drops By 14.5%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance

LBGUF remained flat at $44.21 during trading on Thursday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85.

Get L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) alerts:

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Holmen, and Hufvudstaden segments. The company is involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

Receive News & Ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.