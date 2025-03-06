Short Interest in NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Declines By 20.6%

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of NSTS Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NSTS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NSTS Bancorp alerts:

NSTS Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NSTS Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.42. 521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. NSTS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NSTS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSTS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.