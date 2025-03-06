Short Interest in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Grows By 23.1%

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Carlyle Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,460. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.
The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.
