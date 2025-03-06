Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Down 18.1% – What’s Next?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 183.95 ($2.37). Approximately 8,024,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,005% from the average daily volume of 726,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.89).

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Down 18.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £738.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

