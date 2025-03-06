Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading Down 17.7% – Here’s What Happened

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 184.80 ($2.38). 5,759,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 751% from the average session volume of 676,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.89).

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Down 18.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £738.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 229.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current year.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.