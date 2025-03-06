Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Up 13.3% – What’s Next?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.97). 2,282,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 640,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.74).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.42) to GBX 230 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SYNT

Synthomer Price Performance

Synthomer Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.91. The firm has a market cap of £250.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.