TD Securities Cuts Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target to C$29.00

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut Strathcona Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.50.

Shares of SCR traded up C$1.72 on Thursday, reaching C$26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,499. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06. Strathcona Resources has a twelve month low of C$22.75 and a twelve month high of C$37.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.95.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,609.66. Also, Senior Officer Dale George Babiak acquired 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.50 per share, with a total value of C$201,915.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,648 shares of company stock worth $351,865. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

