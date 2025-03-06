The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 69,600 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,186. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The OLB Group has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

