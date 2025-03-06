Top Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – March 6th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies known for their financial stability, consistent earnings, and reliable dividend payments. They are often considered lower-risk investments due to their proven track records and strong positions within their industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE KRMN traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.62. 388,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,845. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,224. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $43.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.01.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,174. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.93.

