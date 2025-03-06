Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Reddit (RDDT)

Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/21/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $197.00.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $206.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Reddit was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Reddit was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.

1/22/2025 – Reddit was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $112.00 to $187.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $99.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE:RDDT traded down $13.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.05. 3,005,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,434,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.91 and its 200-day moving average is $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.06. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,781,654.50. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total value of $920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,491,655.80. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,122 shares of company stock valued at $50,266,730.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 302.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,157,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reddit by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Reddit by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Reddit by 3,172.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,296,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,895 shares in the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

