AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 85158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.6823 per share. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

