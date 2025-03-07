AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 162,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. This trade represents a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,377,057 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $210.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $215.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

