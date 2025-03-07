abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LON:AUSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.93 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust had a net margin of 90.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Stock Performance

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust stock remained flat at GBX 484 ($6.24) during mid-day trading on Friday. 301,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,805. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 435.50 ($5.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.31 ($6.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 498.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 500.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £326.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Company Profile

