Acas LLC Acquires 69,473 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Acas LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 284.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,473 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

