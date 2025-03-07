Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.41 and last traded at $99.37. Approximately 8,378,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 39,968,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.