Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Trading Down 6.6% After Earnings Miss

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.38. Approximately 1,545,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,230,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.83.

The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%.

Insider Activity at Algonquin Power & Utilities

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director David Levenson bought 62,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$399,900.00. Also, Director Dilek Samil sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total transaction of C$112,421.40. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 4.2 %

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

