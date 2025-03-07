Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Patrick Miles Sells 12,691 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $135,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,857,603 shares in the company, valued at $62,324,895.92. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphatec alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, Patrick Miles sold 32,393 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $352,759.77.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patrick Miles sold 43,459 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $519,335.05.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Patrick Miles sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $601,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Miles sold 6,687 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $80,244.00.

Alphatec Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,583. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 312,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Alphatec by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATEC

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.