Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Sells $101,168.50 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Tyrone Graham sold 3,317 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $101,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,194.50. The trade was a 22.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tyrone Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $25,835.37.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

AMAL stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 156,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,149. The stock has a market cap of $904.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $38.19.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 89,444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 502,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

