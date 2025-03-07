American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APEI. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

APEI stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 174,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.43 million, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in American Public Education by 184.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

