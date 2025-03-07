AMG National Trust Bank Sells 269 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,896,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,806,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,157,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,729 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,204,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,733,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,410 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

