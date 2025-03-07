Analyzing Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) and Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of DBV Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DBV Technologies and Silexion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silexion Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

DBV Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 426.07%. Silexion Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 576.69%. Given Silexion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silexion Therapeutics is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

This table compares DBV Technologies and Silexion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies -815.73% -106.07% -76.17% Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A -249.43%

Risk & Volatility

DBV Technologies has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silexion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DBV Technologies and Silexion Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $15.73 million 5.59 -$72.73 million ($4.50) -0.95 Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A $260,000.00 N/A N/A

Silexion Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV Technologies.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis. The company’s earlier stage research programs includes vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, potential treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. In addition, it develops Viaskin technology platform, a platform to potentially treat food allergy. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

