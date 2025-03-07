Andra AP fonden Acquires 4,400 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.61.

Intuit Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $606.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $602.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.10. The company has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $553.24 and a 52-week high of $714.78.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 7,700 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.64, for a total value of $5,063,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,304,518.24. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,977,112.84. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,811 shares of company stock valued at $142,391,012 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

