APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Update

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

APG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 744,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,855. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. APi Group has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in APi Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

