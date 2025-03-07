AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Shares Up 1% – Still a Buy?

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.96 and last traded at $147.43. 41,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 375,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

