Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 77748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Arianne Phosphate Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$26.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

