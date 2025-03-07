Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.09. 76,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.40. Assurant has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,162. This trade represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 509.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

