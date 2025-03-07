Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Trading Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.45 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.11). Approximately 4,065,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,049,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.50. The stock has a market cap of £794.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current year.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

