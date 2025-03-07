Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 116,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 138,228 shares.The stock last traded at $41.29 and had previously closed at $41.24.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVIG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

