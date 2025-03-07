Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Karen M. Bauer Sells 1,147 Shares

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,640.24. The trade was a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.81. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.87 and a 1-year high of $239.11. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,270,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

