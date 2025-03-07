Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,767,449,000 after buying an additional 433,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,715,668,000 after buying an additional 125,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,253,952,000 after acquiring an additional 409,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,546,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $381.48 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $378.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.49.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

