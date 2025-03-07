BBR Partners LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BBR Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,811 shares of company stock valued at $142,391,012 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 1.8 %

Intuit Dividend Announcement

INTU stock opened at $606.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $602.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.10. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price target (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

