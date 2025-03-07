BBR Partners LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.4% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $566.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.91. The company has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.42 and a 12-month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This represents a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

