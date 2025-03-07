BBR Partners LLC Purchases 11,052 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 398.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 291,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after buying an additional 232,915 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 466,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 215,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,821,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 818.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 136,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.