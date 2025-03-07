Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $145.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 158.68%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

