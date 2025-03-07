Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 8,899 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $260.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average of $268.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

