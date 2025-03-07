Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Up 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.70. 730,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,043,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura Securities cut Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Bilibili Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 1,817.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

See Also

