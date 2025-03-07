BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$21.65 and last traded at C$21.65, with a volume of 34670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.17.
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.55.
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Company Profile
The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying European companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. The ETF will invest in or use derivative instruments to seek to hedge foreign currency exposure.
