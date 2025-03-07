Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 2,717,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,245,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.22. The company has a market cap of £1.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

