Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 418.50 ($5.41), with a volume of 1560110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403 ($5.21).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 429.50 ($5.55).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 338.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 357.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 15.70 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Chemring Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 857.06%.

In other news, insider James Mortensen acquired 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £30,021.25 ($38,802.18). Also, insider Sarah Ellard sold 27,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £113,896.75 ($147,210.48). 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

