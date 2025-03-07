Churchill China (LON:CHH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 533 ($6.89), with a volume of 12657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.43).

Churchill China Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 608.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 783.74. The company has a market capitalization of £56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

