Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Price

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

Shares of Playtika stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Playtika has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 75,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $572,459.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,554,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,182,136.40. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Playtika by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Playtika by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

