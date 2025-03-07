Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Shares of COO stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $324,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $217,906,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,856,000 after acquiring an additional 737,726 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,826,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

