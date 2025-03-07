Cornelis Wesdorp Sells 1,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,867.40. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cornelis Wesdorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Cornelis Wesdorp sold 2,000 shares of RadNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $105,160.00.

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. 1,115,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $93.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.61 and a beta of 1.85.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RadNet from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

